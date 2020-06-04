Over 400 NYC Looters to Be Freed from Jail Thanks to ‘Bail Reform’ Policy

More than 400 looters arrested in New York City, New York, riots this week will be immediately freed from jail thanks to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) “bail reform” policy that eliminated bail for many nonviolent and violent crimes.

As riots rage on in New York City — and Mayor Bill de Blasio has refused to deploy the U.S. National Guard — hundreds of looters arrested for burglarizing shops and stores are set to be immediately freed back onto the streets.

The New York Times noted that more than 400 people in New York City have been arrested for looting commercial businesses. Almost all of them will likely be released from jail immediately after their arraignments in court.

Cuomo’s bail reform law, implemented at the beginning of the year, eliminated bail for a number of nonviolent and violent crimes — including for suspects accused of second-degree manslaughter, aggravated vehicular assault, third-degree assault, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, criminally negligent homicide, aggravated vehicular homicide, and about 100 other crimes. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --