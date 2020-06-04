Antifa arrests coming, concerns over riots heading to suburbia, government source says

Agitators behind the rioting that has paralyzed the country over the past week want to move into more suburban areas, a government intelligence source has told Fox News.

Much of the worry stems from the notion that many in well-armed, suburban, and rural neighborhoods won’t hesitate to exercise their Second Amendment rights and elevated anxieties could lead to heavy confrontation.

“Antifa knows this,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “Local and state authorities have to get a grip on this because if it moves to the suburbs, more people will die.”

Several analysts pointed to places that have served as something of “testbed” locations – including Madison, Wis., which was ransacked Saturday night, along with quiet pockets of Charleston, S.C.

While it remains murky as to who exactly is behind the ongoing turbulence taking place in dozens of cities nationwide, much of the finger-pointing has been directed toward Antifa, a radical left-wing anti-fascist outfit.

But most officials and analysts have surmised that there a number of players and agendas with regards to the rioting, which has overshadowed the peaceful protests calling out racial inequalities and police brutality directed toward African-Americans. – READ MORE

