More than 70 premium cars stolen from dealership amid looting in Northern California

Police in Northern California are searching for suspects after rioters reportedly stole more than 70 premium cars from a dealership near San Francisco Sunday night.

San Leandro Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership owner Carlos Hidalgo said that although he blocked the exits as a precaution, the thieves “started ramming, ramming until they could get out. They took out chains and fence posts. It was a very malicious act,” FOX 2 in Oakland reported.

“You walk in it’s like a war zone,” Hidalgo said of the aftermath. “It’s not a cause for anybody. This is just bad thieves. It’s horrible. This is domestic terrorism brought upon to people that work. That’s not right.”

He said he called police but they were too busy to respond to the dealership that night, SF Gate reported.

Looters separated themselves from peaceful protesters – who were in the Bay Area Sunday demanding justice after the death of George Floyd – first hitting a Nike clearance store across the street from the dealership.

After breaking into the showroom, the thieves gained access to the key lockbox and used the fobs to locate the cars. – READ MORE

