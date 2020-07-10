LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Friday 7.10.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

JOE GOES RED: Biden Vows ‘End to the Era of Shareholder Capitalism’ – Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered an economic speech in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, on Thursday in which he unveiled his economic vision, declaring an “end to the era of shareholder capitalism.”

“It’s way past time to put the end to the era of shareholder capitalism. The idea the only responsibility a corporation has is its shareholders — that is simply not true, it’s an absolute farce. They have a responsibility to their workers, their community, to their country.” – READ MORE

Democrats Vow ‘Environmental Justice Fund’ in Biden-Sanders ‘Unity’ Platform –Democrats are promising the creation of an “environmental justice fund” as part of the proposals outlined by the radical Biden-Sanders “unity” platform released this week.

The platform, which contains a series of proposals the task force that both Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) commissioned, specifically calls for the creation of an “environmental justice fund” designed to address what they say is the disproportionate impact climate change has had on minority communities. – READ MORE

Feds Feared Epstein Confidante Might Kill Herself – Federal officials were so worried Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell might take her own life after her arrest that they took away her clothes and sheets and made her wear paper attire while in custody, an official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The steps to ensure Maxwell’s safety while she’s locked up at a federal jail in New York City extend far beyond the measures federal officials took when they first arrested her in New Hampshire last week. – READ MORE

FLASHBACK: Obama administration shut down H1N1 testing, undercutting Biden’s COVID-19 attacks on Trump – However, back in 2009 during the swine flu pandemic, the Obama administration instructed states to shut down testing for H1N1 and stop counting cases of the deadly respiratory disease.

In October 2009, CBS News released the findings from a three-month-long investigation into how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were reporting H1N1 cases during the swine flu pandemic. – READ MORE

Over 500,000 businesses got PPP loans but are listed as retaining zero jobs, Treasury Department data show – The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help small business weather the coronavirus pandemic while keeping their workers employed.

But government data suggests that hundreds of thousands of businesses across the country got access to funds without indicating how many jobs would be saved. – READ MORE

53% Of Restaurants Closed During COVID-Lockdown Have Shuttered Permanently, Yelp Data Shows – Predictions about the restaurant industry’s fate in a post-pandemic world have been abundant throughout the crisis. The National Restaurant Association estimated that 15% of restaurants could close, while Barclay’s estimate is more optimistic, predicting approximately 10% of restaurants will shutter permanently.

Though it’s hard to find a silver lining in Yelp’s data, some predictions have been more dire still. In May, OpenTable said one in four restaurants were at risk for closure, for example, though those numbers focus on restaurants that use the reservations platform. Casual or fine dining sit-down restaurants and mom-and-pop concepts that are not well capitalized are expected to experience the brunt of this crisis. The Independent Restaurant Coalition, for example, forecast that as many as 85% of independent restaurants could permanently close by the end of the year. – READ MORE

SHOCK: Anti-police demonstrations may have sparked new coronavirus cases, some cities now acknowledge – Several big-city mayors and top officials are acknowledging that weeks of anti-police protests and riots may have contributed to surging coronavirus rates, weeks after Democrats and even some epidemiologists openly encouraged Black Lives Matter allies to demonstrate in the streets.

In public statements and interviews with Fox News this weekend, officials in Los Angeles, Seattle and Miami-Dade County, Fla., have indicated that some link between protests and new cases was at least possible. Still, many officials declined to comment when contacted by Fox News this weekend, and others – including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office – disputed that the protests had caused any issue. – READ MORE

So Many NYPD Officers Are Applying For Retirement That Department Forced To Slow Applications, Report Claims – The New York City Police Department is reportedly having to limit the number of retirement applications that it processes on a daily basis due to the overwhelming number of officers who are retiring due to loss of overtime pay and a lack of respect in the current political environment that demonizes police officers.

“A surge of city cops filing papers during the past week more than quadrupled last year’s number — as the city grapples with a surge of shootings — and the stampede caused a bottleneck that’s forcing others to delay putting in their papers,” the New York Post reported. “The astonishing rush for the door came as 503 cops filed for retirement between May 25 — the day George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, sparking anti-cop protests around the country — and July 3, the NYPD said.” – READ MORE

City Mandates Masks, Threatens Up To A Year In Jail For Repeat Violators – A city in Colorado has mandated that all residents wear face masks to battle COVID-19 and that repeat violators could face up to a year in jail and/or a $2,650 fine.

Englewood City Manager J. Shawn Lewis issued an emergency order that was approved by the city council on Monday requiring everyone over 6 years old to wear a mask that covers their noses and mouths while in any retail stores, commercial or government offices, as well as all health care facilities and even veterinary offices. – READ MORE

Adult in the Room: Ford CEO Responds to Employees’ Demands to Stop Making Police Vehicles – Jalopnik reports that a group of Ford Motor Company employees want the auto giant to stop making vehicles for police.

Ford employees have asked the automaker to stop building police cars, according to a Jalopnik report published Wednesday. The request comes as countless Black Lives Matter protests continue throughout America and around the globe, sparked by the killing of George Floyd. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --