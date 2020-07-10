FLASHBACK: Obama administration shut down H1N1 testing, undercutting Biden’s COVID-19 attacks on Trump

However, back in 2009 during the swine flu pandemic, the Obama administration instructed states to shut down testing for H1N1 and stop counting cases of the deadly respiratory disease.

In October 2009, CBS News released the findings from a three-month-long investigation into how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were reporting H1N1 cases during the swine flu pandemic.

“In late July, the CDC abruptly advised states to stop testing for H1N1 flu, and stopped counting individual cases,” CBS News reporter Sharyl Attkisson wrote. “The rationale given for the CDC guidance to forego testing and tracking individual cases was: why waste resources testing for H1N1 flu when the government has already confirmed there’s an epidemic?”

“Some public health officials privately disagreed with the decision to stop testing and counting, telling CBS News that continued tracking of this new and possibly changing virus was important because H1N1 has a different epidemiology, affects younger people more than seasonal flu and has been shown to have a higher case fatality rate than other flu virus strains,” the report said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website confirms the CBS News report.

“Individual case counts were kept early during the 2009 H1N1 outbreak when the 2009 H1N1 virus first emerged,” the CDC website reads. “As the outbreak expanded and became more widespread, individual case counts become increasingly impractical and not representative of the true extent of the outbreak.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --