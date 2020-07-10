Adult in the Room: Ford CEO Responds to Employees’ Demands to Stop Making Police Vehicles

Jalopnik reports that a group of Ford Motor Company employees want the auto giant to stop making vehicles for police.

Ford employees have asked the automaker to stop building police cars, according to a Jalopnik report published Wednesday. The request comes as countless Black Lives Matter protests continue throughout America and around the globe, sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

Jalopnik fails to report that since the protests devolved into riots and “defund the police” swept across the nation, violent crime and murder have surged in several major cities, including New York, Chicago, Baltimore, and Seattle.

The employee letter is typical of the anti-police hysteria of our moment: “Throughout history, the vehicles that Ford employees design and build have been used as accessories to police brutality and oppression,” workers wrote in a letter to Ford CEO Jim Hackett and Chairman Bill Ford, according to Jalopnik. “We know that while many join, support or supply law enforcement with good intentions, these racist policing practices that plague our society are historic and systemic — a history and system perpetuated by Ford for over 70 years — ever since Ford introduced the first-ever police package in 1950. As an undeniable part of that history and system, we are long overdue to ‘think and act differently’ on our role in racism.”

All these demand notes sound the same. They have a similar ominous and accusatory voice and style. Serious question: Who is writing them? The mainstream media never turns over that particular rock.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett has a strong response: “By taking away our Police Interceptors, we would be doing harm to their safety and making it harder for them to do their job. Again, this is why, given our insights, new capabilities and leadership, I believe these unfortunate circumstances present Ford with an even greater opportunity to not only innovate new solutions but also leverage our unique position to support the dialogue and reform needed to create safer communities for all.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --