Democrats Vow ‘Environmental Justice Fund’ in Biden-Sanders ‘Unity’ Platform

Democrats are promising the creation of an “environmental justice fund” as part of the proposals outlined by the radical Biden-Sanders “unity” platform released this week.

The platform, which contains a series of proposals the task force that both Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) commissioned, specifically calls for the creation of an “environmental justice fund” designed to address what they say is the disproportionate impact climate change has had on minority communities.

“Every American has the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live without fear of exposure to toxic waste. And all Americans should benefit from the clean energy economy— especially those who have been left out and left behind for generations,” the proposal states, promising that Democrats will “create an environmental justice fund to make historic investments across federal agencies aimed at eliminating legacy pollution”:

Every American has the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live without fear of exposure to toxic waste. And all Americans should benefit from the clean energy economy— especially those who have been left out and left behind for generations. Democrats will create an environmental justice fund to make historic investments across federal agencies aimed at eliminating legacy pollution, which disproportionately causes illness and premature death in communities of color, low-income communities, and indigenous communities, including protecting children’s health by replacing lead service lines and remediating lead paint in homes and schools; remediating Superfund and other contaminated sites; and ensuring housing and schools have adequate plumbing and safe wastewater disposal systems. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --