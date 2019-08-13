YouTube Temporarily Deletes Chris Cuomo’s ‘Fredo’ Meltdown, Claims ‘Bullying’ Label Was a Mistake

Google’s video-sharing platform YouTube removed footage of CNN host Chris Cuomo’s altercation with a man who called him “Fredo” for violating the site’s “bullying and harassment” policy. Following an inquiry from Breitbart News, the video has been reinstated, with Google saying in a statement: “sometimes we make the wrong call.”

Google-owned video-sharing platform YouTube recently removed footage of an altercation between CNN host Chris Cuomo and a member of the public who referred to him as “Fredo,” a reference to the character from the film The Godfather.

The footage was posted to a channel named “THAT’S THE POINT with Brandon,” and was titled “**EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE!** CNN ANCHOR CHRIS CUOMO THREATENING TRUMP SUPPORTER!”

Before YouTube reinstated the video, when users attempted to view the video from its original link, a page appears stating: “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s policy on harassment and bullying.” Breitbart News reached out to the owner of the YouTube account that posted the video, the owner stated that they were given no warning before YouTube removed the video. The owner told Breitbart News: “It’s completely biased Censoring on once again another Conservative/Republican independent media source.” – READ MORE