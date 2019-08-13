California mayor wants to force gun owners to carry liability insurance for their firearms

The mayor of San Jose, California, on Monday announced a proposal to force gun owners to carry liability insurance on their firearms, according to KTVU-TV.

Under the proposal, all gun owners in the city would have to take out liability policies that would include coverage for accidental discharges as well as for actions taken by third parties who borrow, steal, or obtain the guns through other means.

“A mayor doesn’t have the luxury of just offering ‘thoughts and prayers,'” Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) told the TV station. “We have to solve problems. While this is far from a complete solution, it is something we can do to reduce the harms of firearms, without waiting for Congress to take action.”

Two victims of the recent shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival were children from San Jose — 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, and 6-year-old Stephen Romero.

Liccardo called the idea a “harm reduction” approach meant to emulate other models already in effect. – READ MORE