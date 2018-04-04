YouTube shooter’s brother warned police ahead of attack she was headed for YouTube

The brother of the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in northern California said he told police about her anger toward the company and warned them she might be headed toward it.

Nasim Aghdam allegedly opened fire at the tech giant’s main campus in San Bruno, wounding three people before turning the gun on herself, according to police.

Aghdam’s brother, who did not want to be identified, told ABC7 sister station KGO-TV that he Googled Mountain View, found that it was close to the YouTube headquarters and said he called the department back.

“So I called the cop again and told him she went all the way from San Diego, so she might do something,” he said.

