VIDEO: Alveda King Just Dropped A Bomb on Liberals and MSM About Uncle Martin Luther King Jr. and President Trump

Posted on by
Alveda King, niece of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., claims her uncle would have prayed for and with President Donald Trump in the spirit of God and unity, on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.

“I believe if my uncle were here today he would pray for the president, pray with the president, if he had an opportunity — and to pray for this great nation,” she said. “My uncle, one of my favorite quotes, we must learn to live together as brothers and I added sisters, or perish together as fools. If we work together, we won’t perish. I believe that.”

“My uncle loved god very much,” King continued. “And he loved humanity. We are one blood, one human race. And I believe he’s right. We can learn to live together as brothers and sisters.”

