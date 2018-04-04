Parkland teen who was shot five times shielding classmates, speaks for first time, rejects ‘hero’ label

Anthony Borges, the young man credited with saving up to 20 lives during the Parkland, Florida, school rampage, doesn’t believe he’s a hero.

Finally home from the hospital after nine surgeries, Borges, 15, told the “Today” show’s Kerry Sanders in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that he simply feels lucky to be alive.

“I think I was going to die,” he said.

Borges was shot five times during the Feb. 14 school shooting, which killed 17 people. He barricaded a classroom door and used his body as a human shield as the bullets flew, protecting a class full of students from harm.

