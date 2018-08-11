YouTube Now Adding ‘Fact Checks’ to Any Video That Questions Global Warming

After YouTube’s March announcement that it would place links to Wikipedia on videos that spur conspiracy theory to inform viewers, the video platform is now placing fact checks on any video that questions global warming.

BuzzFeed News confirmed that this was part of the company’s “ongoing effort to combat the rampant misinformation and conspirational fodder on its platform.”

Now, a little blurb from Wikipedia or Encyclopedia Britannica appears under videos that call climate change into question, ensuring that the public knows, “Multiple lines of scientific evidence show that the climate system is warming.”

The Wikipedia entry says, “Global warming, also referred to as climate change, is the observed century-scale rise in the average temperature of the Earth’s climate system and its related effects. Multiple lines of scientific evidence show that the climate system is warming.”

“I’d guess that it will have some influence, at least on those people who don’t know much about the subject,” Anthony Leiserowitz, director of the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, told BuzzFeed News. “Might be confusing to some people, but that’s probably better than just accepting the denier video at face value.” – READ MORE

ouTube announced it is adding The Young Turks, a left-wing political YouTube channel, to its paid subscription service called “YouTube TV.”

The popular leftist YouTube channel got its name from a Turkish nationalist party in the early 20th century called Young Turks that was responsible for the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians.

Cenk Uygur, The Young Turks founder and host, is of Turkish decent. He employs Armenian Ana Kasparian.

Uygur wrote articles in 1991 and 1999 denying the Armenian genocide.

“The claims of an Armenian Genocide are not based on historical facts. If the history of the period is examined it becomes evident that in fact no such genocide took place,” Uygur wrote in a 1991 article for The Daily Pennsylvanian. Armenian genocide denial is almost exclusive to the Turkish people.

He also wrote there is no evidence for the Armenian genocide in a 1999 letter to Salon, calling the Armenian genocide claim “the product of excellent propaganda.” – READ MORE

