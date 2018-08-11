NYC Mayor Claims Uber and Lyft Cause ‘Poverty’ After New Block Enacted

The New York City Council will stop licensing new Uber and Lyft services for a year under legislation passed Wednesday so that the city can study ride-sharing services’ effects on transportation.

The legislation marks the first time a city has stopped issuing new licenses for ride-sharing services, reported The New York Times.

New York City will also be able to regulate driver pay under the new legislation.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, has been trying to cap the number of ride-sharing drivers in the city since 2015, reported NPR.

“Our city is directly confronting a crisis that is driving working New Yorkers into poverty and our streets into gridlock,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“The unchecked growth of app-based for-hire vehicle companies has demanded action – and now we have it.”

De Blasio's city is Uber's largest market, reported The New York Times.

But the NYC mayor got a pass — surprise! — from liberal media members who are outraged at Trump’s ‘fake news’ and ‘enemy of the people’ labels

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) targeted conservative media outlets and Rupert Murdoch’s media empire Tuesday during an interview with The Guardian, saying he wishes the U.S. could “remove” unfavorable outlets “from the last 25 years of American history.”

De Blasio insisted that “if you could remove News Corp from the last 25 years of American history, we would be in an entirely different place.” Gotham’s mayor also condemned Murdoch and Fox News for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election victory and its aftermath.

Without Murdoch and Fox News, de Blasio said "We would be a more unified country. We would not be suffering a lot of the negativity and divisiveness we're going through right now. I can't ignore that."

