    Pro-Gun Group Says Facebook and Amazon Have Completely Censored Its Website

    Facebook and Amazon have completely censored access to a website that publishes 3-D-printed gun design blueprints, a gun rights group says.

    According to Brandon Combs, president of the Firearms Policy Coalition, links to the website CodeIsFreeSpeech.com have been blocked on all Facebook platforms and Amazon is no longer hosting the site on its servers.

    “It was humans involved with Amazon just like in Facebook. This is not an algorithm-based issue, they were making human policy decisions,” Combs told The Washington Free Beacon.

    Combs was clear that the Facebook ban was extensive. When users attempt to share links to the website or to the gun blueprints, they receive error messages and the posts are not visible on their timelines.

    “Facebook did not just block CodeIsFreeSpeech.com prospectively,” he said. “Facebook forced a company-wide (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram) takedown of content about and inclusive of CodeIsFreeSpeech.com. Facebook banned the URL throughout their products. I even tried to setup Facebook for Work. But even that platform banned discussion of CodeIsFreeSpeech.com. What we are experiencing is a complete ban on CodeIsFreeSpeech.com — not a ‘shadow ban,’ not a reduced newsfeed presence, but a complete ban.” – READ MORE

    While Speaking With Fellow Senate Democrats Against 3d Printed Guns, Sen. Ed Markey (D-ma) Described 3d Printer Cartridges As Being “as Deadly As A Gun Cartridge.”

    Markey referenced firearms without serial numbers — calling them “untraceable firearms” — then referenced “purely plastic firearms,” which he described as “firearms … [that] will pass through metal detectors without a blip, a buzz, or a bell that it is going on.”

    He said the “online availability of downloadable firearms is a public safety crisis.”- READ MORE

    Pro-Gun Group Says Facebook and Amazon Have Completely Censored Its Website

    'Facebook is picking and choosing winners and losers in the marketplace of ideas.'

