YouTube Deplatforms Retired Navy SEAL Who Exposed Tribal Elder Nathan Phillips’ Stolen Valor

YouTube last week deplatformed a YouTube channel that specialized in exposing Stolen Valor cases. “Stolen Valor,” of course, refers to cases where dishonorable pretenders are caught making fraudulent claims of military honors they didn’t earn. Retired Navy Seal Don Shipley has made it his life’s mission to expose these shameless charlatans. His channel had 232,806 subscribers at the time it was taken down and had been in operation since around 2008.

He told PJ Media that he thinks his channel was taken down because he had “outed Nathan Phillips,” who had “masqueraded as a Vietnam vet.”

.@YouTube @TeamYouTube Your ongoing viewpoint discrimination against the Right is wrong & un-America But taking down the channel of #DonShipley who exposes #StolenValor military poseurs is disgraceful Fix This!https://t.co/Xk0tvVgk6R — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) February 26, 2019

Shipley confirmed that he’d been “booted off YouTube” in a post on his “Extreme SEAL Adventures” Facebook page on February 21.

Shipley told PJ Media that this wasn’t the first time his channel had been put in “YouTube Prison.”

“I have been in YouTube Prison before when phony SEALs would cry to them about being posted,” Shipley said via email. He said his posting privileges in the past had been restricted for six months.- READ MORE