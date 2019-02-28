REPORT: Hillary Clinton Still Not Fully Convinced She Shouldn’t Run For President Again

According to a new report in The New York Times, the failed 2016 presidential candidate hasn’t completely given up hope that there’s an opening in the 2020 field that would allow her to take over and rectify the mistakes she made in 2016.

The report says Clinton “looms large” over the 2020 field, but cites mostly negative examples of Clinton’s influence, including an incident involving Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who recently declared her intention to seek the Dems’ 2020 nomination.

Klobuchar assured her supporters that she would, in fact, travel to Wisconsin — a state Clinton deliberately avoided during the 2016 campaign. The oversight likely cost Clinton a handful of electoral college votes. Klobuchar, upon realizing what she’d done, didn’t even wait a day to quantify the fallout over her remarks, and phoned Clinton “soon” afterward, apologizing profusely.

Other Democratic contenders — even including, reportedly, Joe Biden — have sought Clinton's advice, but it's clear from The New York Times' piece that Clinton isn't going to be satisfied being a campaign guru for other potential nominees, especially if those nominees get to take on her now-arch nemesis, President Donald Trump.