Former Bernie Sanders Aide Calls Team Clinton ‘Biggest A**holes In American Politics’

They’re like a cranky old couple bickering and snippering at each other in Ikea as they clash over whether to buy the Gronkulla or the Knutstorp.

Several former Clinton staffers told Politico this week that after Hillary won the nomination, Sanders frequently requested the use of private planes paid for by the Clinton campaign as he traveled the country in order to appear at rallies for her. That became “a running joke in the office,” partly because Sanders is a socialist who is vehemently pushing for the end of fossil fuels.

“I’m not shocked that while thousands of volunteers braved the heat and cold to knock on doors until their fingers bled in a desperate effort to stop Donald Trump, his Royal Majesty King Bernie Sanders would only deign to leave his plush D.C. office or his brand new second home on the lake if he was flown around on a cushy private jet like a billionaire master of the universe,” said Zac Petkanas, who was the director of rapid response for the Clinton campaign.

Bernie’s jet-setting reportedly ended up costing the campaign of Clinton and running mate Tim Kaine $100,000.

It didn’t take long for Bernie’s people to punch back. His 2016 presidential campaign spokesman, Michael Briggs, called Team Clinton the “biggest a**holes in American politics.” He also called Clinton’s staff “total ingrates” for complaining about the use of private planes, which he said was the only way Sanders could get to campaign events in time.

“You can see why she’s one of the most disliked politicians in America,” Briggs said. “She’s not nice. Her people are not nice. busted his tail to fly all over the country to talk about why it made sense to elect Hillary Clintonand the thanks that [we] get is this kind of petty stupid sniping a couple years after the fact.”

Briggs added: “It doesn’t make me feel good to feel this way but they’re some of the biggest a**holes in American politics.” He’s got a way with words, doesn’t he?- READ MORE