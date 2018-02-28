True Pundit

Politics Technology

If you’re having problems in the bedroom, Democrats want you to blame the GOP and net neutrality

Posted on by
Share:

Very in-touch and down-with-the-kids lawmaker Chuck Schumer took to Twitter today to push the Senate CRA bill that could overturn the FCC’s net neutrality repeal measure, a bill that needs just one more vote to pass.

As is tradition, Schumer decided not to use a reasonable explanation of the policy benefits of net neutrality, but instead led with a bad analogy that makes virtually no sense, proving that no matter what side they’re on, politicians still have no idea what net neutrality (aka “Obamacare for the internet) is or why they like/hate it.

This very much appears to be a Netflix and Chill joke, so let’s be clear: the Senate Minority Leader, the most senior Democratic lawmaker and the face of the party, is saying that you should blame Republicans if you don’t get to bang. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

If you’re having problems in the bedroom, Democrats want you to blame the GOP and net neutrality
If you’re having problems in the bedroom, Democrats want you to blame the GOP and net neutrality

Very in-touch and down-with-the-kids lawmaker Chuck Schumer took to Twitter today to push the Senate CRA bill that could overturn the FCC’s net neutrality repeal measure, a bill that needs ju…
BGR BGR
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: