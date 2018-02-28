Scientists worry that Elon Musk’s flying Tesla could contaminate Mars with bacteria from Earth

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Elon Musk and SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy into space, toting Musk’s own bright red Tesla Roadster along for the ride. It was a momentous moment and a launch that topped virtually all expectations. Unfortunately, Musk’s decision to send a car into an orbit around the Sun isn’t sitting well with some scientists, and there’s a real fear that the car and its Starman passenger could contaminate another world, namely Mars.

Researchers at Purdue University are weighing in on the possibility that the Tesla Roadster could eventually impact Mars, and bring a whole host of bacteria from Earth along with it. Nobody really knows where the Tesla will end up, and while its eventual demise will lead it to collide with either Earth, Mars, or potentially even the Sun itself, that won’t happen for millions of years. Still, the potential of terrestrial bacteria to end up somewhere other than Earth is seriously troubling.

“If there is an indigenous Mars biota, it’s at risk of being contaminated by terrestrial life,” professor Jay Melosh of Purdue explains. “Would Earth’s organisms be better adapted, take over Mars and contaminate it so we don’t know what indigenous Mars was like, or would they be not as well adapted as the Martian organisms? We don’t know.” – READ MORE

