‘Youngest member’ of New York city’s police department dies of cancer at age 10

A New York boy who became the youngest member of the Ithaca Police Department as an honorary officer at the age of 10, has died.

Colin Hayward Toland died at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital on Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family wrote on Facebook.

At age two, Toland was diagnosed with an ependymoma brain tumor. And while “he had many wonderful years of remission from the tumor, it returned in early 2015 and spread.”

Toland’s dream was to become a police officer. Despite his illness, the Ithaca Police Department welcomed him to the force on Sept. 12, 2016, where he had been involved with “ongoing training and community policing work.”

The 10-year-old’s first arrest came in December 2016 when he nabbed “The Grinch” at a holiday event in Ithaca for “stealing Christmas.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1