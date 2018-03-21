Austin bomber kills himself with explosive device

In the past 36 hours, law enforcement received information directing them to a person of interest, who ultimately became a suspect.

Surveillance teams tracked the suspect’s vehicle to a hotel in Round Rock, north of Austin. As police waited on tactical units, the vehicle left the hotel.

SWAT approached the vehicle and the suspect detonated a bomb, killing himself and knocking back and injuring a SWAT member.

A SWAT officer fired his weapon at the suspect. It’s unclear whether the officer shot the suspect.

The suspect is a 24-year-old white man, and authorities don’t know whether he acted alone or what his motive was.

He is responsible for all the incidents in Austin, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

“This is the culmination of three very long weeks in our community,” Manley said.

He urged residents to be vigilant, saying they don’t know where the bomber has been for the past 24 hours and if he sent additional packages.

“Austin bombing suspect is dead. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned!,” President Donald Trump tweeted. – READ MORE

