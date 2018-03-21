Ministry of Information: Google is spending $300 million to fight ‘fake news’

Google announced today a sweeping new global initiative to fight fake news and help legitimate news organizations grow their business. At an event in New York City, the company’s Chief Business Officer Phillipp Schindler announced the News Initiative, a program that will draw together its various journalism-related endeavors under one banner.

According to Schindler, the News Initiative is supposed to strengthen quality journalism, support sustainable business models, and empower newsrooms through technological innovation. What that means in reality are some algorithmic tweaks to Google’s products to favor established outlets, a new Subscribe with Google portal to let customers sign up for subscriptions with their existing Google payment info, and some tech tools like improvements to Google Analytics and better AMP features. – READ MORE

