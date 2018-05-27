‘You Lost Your Credibility:’ Elon Musk Loses It, Calls Out Tech Outlet for Being Fake News

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk ripped into a tech news reporter Wednesday for suggesting the Tesla CEO is slowly but surely becoming a “media-baiting Trump figure.”

Musk criticized online tech reporters on Twitter for supposedly engaging in a media-generated hit job on Tesla. Verge reporter Andrew Hawkins dinged him for ragging on reporters every time one of his companies receives negative media. Musk did not take the rebuke lightly.

“Musk continues his slow transformation into a media-baiting Trump figure screaming irrationally about fake news,” Hawkins wrote in a tweet to Musk, who slammed “the holier-than-thou hypocrisy” media in an earlier tweet for using a thin veneer of truth to “sugarcoat the lie.”

“Thought you’d say that,” Musk said in response. “Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks ‘You’re just like Trump!’ Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago.”

Thought you’d say that. Anytime anyone criticizes the media, the media shrieks “You’re just like Trump!” Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Musk’s initial tweet included a link to an Electrek article suggesting Tesla was on the verge of breaking through despite media negativity. Electrek writers are frequently bullish on the technology used in electric vehicle companies — they’ve maintained broad support for Tesla as a company.– READ MORE

