Sunday Talk-Show-Blowhard Marco Rubio: ‘no evidence’ FBI was spying on Trump

Democratic GOP Sen. Marco Rubio still cannot decide if he is a Democrat or Republican.

This happens whenever he does the MSM’s Sunday talk show circuit, answering questions from a collection of angry and hungover media types looking for red meat to skewer Trump and anything Republican.

Real Republicans. Unlike Rubio.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said he sees “no evidence” to support claims that the FBI used an informant to gather information on the Trump campaign, but that instead the federal probe was focused on “individuals with a history of links to Russia that were concerning.”

‘What I have seen is evidence that they were investigating individuals with a history of links to Russia that were concerning,” Rubio, a Florida senator who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday.

“As far as what I have seen to date, it appears that there was an investigation not of the campaign, but of certain individuals who have a history that we should be suspicious of, that predate the presidential campaign of 2015, 2016,” Rubio said. “And when individuals like that are in the orbit of a major political campaign in America, the FBI, who is in charge of counterintelligence investigations, should look at people like that.”

The president has claimed repeatedly there was an FBI “spy” in his presidential campaign.

