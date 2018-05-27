Zuckerberg Calls for ‘Supreme Court’ of Facebook Appeals

Facebook is considering having a Supreme Court-like panel for the appellate process for content that’s removed from the site, the company’s founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at a May 23 conference in France.

“Right now, we build the rules for what content should be allowed in the service,” Zuckerberg explained during the Viva Technology conference.

“And if we decide that your post is hate speech, then we take it down, and today, there isn’t — there hasn’t historically been a way for you to appeal.”

Facebook was able to remove over 2 million “hate speech” posts in the first three months of 2018, according to its May 15 report.

“So first, we’re building a system where people can now appeal decisions we make on content. And then eventually, what I’d like to get to is something where we have somewhat of a Supreme Court or a higher appellate court that’s more independent that’s made up of people who maybe aren’t employed by Facebook but have some understanding of what the policies are and the principles that we’re trying to have for the community,” the Facebook CEO explained.

“So that way, if someone in the community says, ‘hey, I don’t like the decisions that you guys made, and I also think you got the appeal wrong,’ they should also be able to appeal to this broader group and have that group make some decisions that are binding for how our community operates.” – READ MORE

