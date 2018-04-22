View our Privacy Policy

‘You Know Nothing!’: Bongino Battles Former Clinton Aide Over DNC Lawsuit (VIDEO)

The suit against Trump campaign officials, the Russian government and WikiLeaks claims that Trump campaign officials worked in tandem with the Russians and its military spy agency to bring down Hillary Clinton by hacking into the computer networks of the DNC and spreading stolen material.

When Bongino said that the Russians tried to influence the election, through Clinton, Reines replied, “[Clinton is] is gone now, so what are we doing in 2018?”

Bongino then pressed Reines further, asking him why the DNC won’t turn servers over to the FBI that it alleged to be hacked by Russians.

'You Know Nothing!': Bongino Battles Former Clinton Aide Over DNC Lawsuit

Dan Bongino got into a heated argument with former Hillary Clinton senior adviser Philippe Reines Saturday over the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) lawsuit alleging a widespread conspiracy to tilt the 2016 election in Donald Trump's favor.

