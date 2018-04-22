‘You Know Nothing!’: Bongino Battles Former Clinton Aide Over DNC Lawsuit (VIDEO)

The suit against Trump campaign officials, the Russian government and WikiLeaks claims that Trump campaign officials worked in tandem with the Russians and its military spy agency to bring down Hillary Clinton by hacking into the computer networks of the DNC and spreading stolen material.

When Bongino said that the Russians tried to influence the election, through Clinton, Reines replied, “[Clinton is] is gone now, so what are we doing in 2018?”