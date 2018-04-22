Hillary Clinton claimed ‘they were never going to let me be president,’ new book says

Hillary Clinton lamented that “they were never going to let me be president” on election night in 2016, a new book detailing her White House bids claims.

The Daily Beast obtained book excerpts of “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling.”

The book reportedly references Clinton’s September 2016 comments — she said that half of Trump supporters could be put into a “basket of deplorables.” The comments were reportedly not the first, as “Hillary always broke down Trump supporters into three baskets,” New York Times reporter Amy Chozick’s book claimed, according to The Daily Beast.

And on election night in November, The Daily Beast said Chozick wrote that when Mook was allegedly tasked with notifying Clinton of the results, she reportedly replied: “I knew it. I knew this would happen to me …” the Daily Beast said.

“They were never going to let me be president,” Clinton was reportedly quoted as saying.

Read more at foxnews.com

