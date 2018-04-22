Stormy Daniels lawyer predicts Trump deposition, says they’ve found his ‘Achilles heel’

Stormy Daniels’s lawyers told “Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday that he has found President Trump’s “Achilles’ heel” and predicts he can get Trump and Michael Cohen to appear for a deposition.

“I think we are going to get an opportunity to depose Michael Cohen and the president within the next 60 to 90 days and … I truly believe this is the Achilles’ heel of the president,” Avenatti said about the president and his personal lawyer. “He has trusted a moron with his innermost secrets.”

“The problem is he has surrounded himself in his adult life with people that are incompetent and the chickens are going to come home to roost,” Avenatti added.

