‘You Got a Licence for that Nerf Gun?’ – British Police Swoop on Child’s Birthday Party

Police Swooped On Yaxham Village In Norfolk, England, After Reports Of “gunshots And The Sound Of Children Screaming” — To Find It A Party Of Small Children Playing With Nerf Guns.

Eight-year-old Oliver Green was celebrating his birthday with friends when officers arrived at the address and told his mother they had been called “following reports of machine guns going off in my garden”, according to MailOnline.

“I told them that there were some guns, but they are only Nerf guns… One officer said to the children ‘who is the birthday boy?’ and my son very cautiously stepped forward and said ‘I am the birthday boy officer, but I am not sure what I have done wrong’.”

The incident follows just weeks after law enforcement dashed to another supposed gun crime incident in the quiet village, which turned out to be a Second World War re-enactment.

Oliver’s mother, Lisa, said the officers “were brilliant with the kids” once the situation became clear, and “the kids loved it”. – READ MORE