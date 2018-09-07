North Korea’s Kim Jong Un expresses faith in Trump, reaffirms commitment to nuclear-free peninsula

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart will meet later this month to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, his state-controlled media reported Thursday.

Kim also expressed faith in President Trump efforts to settle a nuclear impasse, despite recent bumps in the diplomacy., the report said.

Chung Eui-yong, a special envoy from South Korea, told reporters that Kim stressed that “he has never talked negative about President Trump to his staff or anyone else,” South Korea’s Yonhap News reported.

Chung reportedly said North Korea expressed hope to improve the “North-U.S. relationship within Trump’s first term.”

The statement comes after a South Korean envoy met with Kim to set up the inter-Korean summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. – READ MORE