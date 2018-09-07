Trump Saboteur Op-Ed Backfires: LA Times Calls “A Coward”; Greenwald: “Unelected Cabal”

An op-ed written in the New York Times by an anonymous “senior official in the Trump administration” has drawn harsh rebuke from both sides of the aisle and beyond – after everyone from President Trump to Glenn Greenwald to the Los Angeles Times chimed in with various criticisms.

The author, who claims to be actively working against Trump in collusion with other senior officials in what they call a “resistance inside the Trump administration,” has now been labeled everything from a coward, to treasonous, to nonexistent.

(…)

In an op-ed which appeared hours after the NYT piece, Jessica Roy of the Los Angeles Times writes: “No, anonymous Trump official, you’re not ‘part of the resistance.’ You’re a coward” for not going far enough to stop Trump and in fact enabling him.

Meanwhile, Glenn Greenwald – the Pulitzer Prize Winning co-founder of The Intercept, also called the author of the op-ed a “coward” whose ideological issues “voters didn’t ratify.”

Many of the complaints from the NYT's anonymous WH coward – not all, but many – are ideological: that Trump deviates from GOP orthodoxy, an ideology he didn't campaign on & that voters didn't ratify. Trump may be a threat but so is this covert coup to impose these policies. pic.twitter.com/4Qf54JJHN9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 5, 2018

Greenwald continues; "The irony in the op-ed from the NYT's anonymous WH coward is glaring and massive: s/he accuses Trump of being "anti-democratic" while boasting of membership in an unelected cabal that covertly imposes their own ideology with zero democratic accountability, mandate or transparency."