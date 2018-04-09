“You Failed Us”: Parkland Shooting Hero Slams Broward Sheriff After Emerging From Hospital

Parkland shooting victim Anthony Borges slammed Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Superintendent Robert Runcie for failing “on so many levels” leading up to the February 14 massacre that left 17 students and teachers dead, reports CBS Miami via The Red Elephants.

“To Sheriff Israel of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Robert Runcie, the Superintendent of schools in Broward, I want to thank you for visiting me at the hospital, but I want to say that both of you failed us, students, teachers and parents alike, on so many levels,” read Borges’s attorney Alex Arreaza.

Borges is being hailed as a hero for saving the lives of 20 classmates for attempting to close and lock a classroom door during the shooting – taking five bullets in the process.

The 15-year-old shooting victim also criticized school officials for allowing self-confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz to continue to attend school even after realizing he was a threat.

“I want to ask you today to end your policy and agreement that you will not arrest people committing crimes in our school,” read Borges’s statement, a reference to the Broward County’s “Preventing Recidivism through Opportunities, Mentoring, Interventions, Support & Education Program” (PROMISE) – designed to allow students who commit crimes to receive counseling and other treatment instead of facing jail time. While Cruz was not part of the PROMISE program, the Borges family expressed concerns over its existence. – READ MORE

