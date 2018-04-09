WATCH: San Diego lawmaker says California has become rogue state

A San Diego lawmaker is calling on people across California to rise up and join a federal lawsuit targeting the state’s sanctuary laws.

“California has become a rogue state,” San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob said on the Todd Starnes Radio show. “Illegal immigration is wrong. There is a legal way to come into this country and that should be upheld.”

The board of supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to join the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state on April 17. – READ MORE

