Locked In A Bitter Trade Spat With China, Trump Says He And Xi Jinping Will Always Be Friends

President Donald Trump appears to be trying to leverage his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping to secure a peaceful resolution to the ongoing trade dispute with China.

“President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade,” the president tweeted Sunday morning, adding that the two sides will make a deal that offers a “great future for both countries.”

President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

President Donald Trump announced early last month tough tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum, leading China to slap tariffs on American exports worth roughly $3 billion annually. – READ MORE

