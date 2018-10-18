    True Pundit

    ‘You Can Take It Any Way You Want’: President Trump Responds to Criticism Over ‘Horseface’ Comment

    President Donald Trump doesn’t care how people interpret his comments.

    During a recent interview with the Associated Press, the president was asked about the recent backlash over an insulting comment he made in a tweet about porn star Stormy Daniels.

    Trump fired back at critics, brushing off the comment and bring up the letter Daniels signed claiming that the affair never happened.

    “You know what? You can take it any way you want. […] Did you see the letter? She put out a letter. I had nothing to do with her. So she can lie and she can do whatever she wants to do. She can hire a phony lawyer. You take a look at this guy, a stone-cold loser. Take a look at his past. They can say anything about me. I’m just saying, I just speak for myself. You take a look, and you make your own determination.”

    Avenatti said he has already filed an appeal. Daniels has continued to insult the president, and Avenatti has called him a fraud. – READ MORE

