Trump Jr. slams GOP establishment: ‘They’re used to just losing’

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the Republican establishment in an interview that aired Wednesday on “Rising,” arguing that wing of the GOP had grown complacent.

“You have that typical establishment side that they’re used to just losing,” the president’s eldest son told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton on “Rising.”

“Someone calls you a name — ‘Oh we just give up. We fold.’ That’s what they do. That’s been their history,” Trump Jr. continued.

“Whether it was the Schumer shutdown with [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals], whether it was [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh. Name one other Republican that would have lasted more than two seconds in that fight. But wait a minute, if you’re right, the facts are on your side, and you have a backbone, you can actually win these arguments,” he said. – READ MORE