Limbaugh on Khashoggi: ‘Where Was This Concern for Our Ambassador and Three Other Men Brutally Murdered in Benghazi?’

Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh compared the situation involving journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was allegedly brutally killed at a Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey, to that of the tragedy of September 11, 2012 at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi that resulted in the deaths of J. Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

Ladies and gentlemen, I have a question. I continue to get emails about the so-called Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. My question is a really rather simple one: Where was this concern for our ambassador and three other men brutally murdered in Benghazi? Somebody explain that to me? You realize how much attention is being paid to what… Has it been confirmed….? Did something happen since this program began?

(…)

(paraphrased) “What difference does it make now?” she said in frustration. Does anybody see a disparity here in proportion? Now, of course, we all understand why. The Democrats seriously believe they have a way of blaming Donald Trump for this. CNN all afternoon has tried to make it look like that Trump knows the Saudis did it and is trying to provide them cover. That’s… It’s despicable! The graphics that they are using to try to make that case. But I think there’s a lot proportionality missing here. Again, I don’t think the media realizes how obvious their subterfuge is to people now.– READ MORE