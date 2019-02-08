YES, SHE ACTUALLY SAID IT: Abortion Champion Pelosi Worried About ‘Generations To Come’

On Thursday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, championing the Democratic Party’s efforts to address climate change, tweeted a message which was staggering in its hypocrisy, blathering, “We have a moral responsibility to protect God’s creation for generations to come. That is why today, we named members to the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. #ActOnClimate.”

So Pelosi feels that “we have a moral responsibility to protect God’s creation for generations to come?” Just which generations is she talking about? Surely it can’t be the generations yet to come who will be snuffed out by her own party’s embrace of aborting them. What is Pelosi’s position an abortion?

It’s not hard to find:

November 13, 2015:

For over forty years, the Supreme Court has consistently ruled that a woman’s health decisions must be her own, in consultation with her family, her physician, and her faith. I am pleased the Supreme Court will be hearing the challenge to Texas politicians’ appalling attempt to deny women their constitutional right to make their own reproductive health decisions.– READ MORE