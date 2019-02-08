Venezuelans warn America to stay far away from socialism: ‘Don’t fall for it’ (VIDEO)

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips ventured recently to a Venezuelan freedom rally in Washington, D.C., to get the lowdown from people actually from the country now suffering under socialism if that economic platform is really the righteous antidote to evil, American capitalism.

And their collective views on socialism were clear: Stay away from it.

“I was born and raised in Venezuela,” one man said. “My parents are still in Venezuela. And I have seen the country basically just deteriorate.”

In regard to socialism, he added, “It is not a game. It is not the route to go. It’s not possible. It’s not feasible. Don’t fall for it.”- READ MORE