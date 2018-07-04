Yes, Gmail allows developers to read your emails – but that shouldn’t surprise you

But it turns out that your email isn’t perfectly confidential as actual humans might be reading the emails you send and receive. No, it’s not Google, this time around, but this privacy-infringing feature does affect Gmail, which happens to be the world’s top email service.

Google received plenty of criticism for having computers scan every Gmail email to deliver targeted ads. Google stopped that practice a year ago, but a Wall Street Journal investigation shows there are plenty of apps that have access to your email, and some of them feed some of your emails to real humans.

Before you freak out, you should know that you’ve probably given your consent to those apps scanning your inbox, and, thus, having computers automatically go through your emails. You did that so that you could take advantage of a particular type of app built around email, like a service that tells you when prices for specific products goes down.

Also, per the WSJ, Google says that it’s monitoring what developers do with their access to your email. In turn, some developers say they’re not aware of any oversight from Google.

If a human does read your email, the chances are that your actual address is shielded so they won’t know whose email they’re reading. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1