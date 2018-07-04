Entertainment Politics
William Shatner Expertly Trolls SJWs on Twitter, James Woods Would Be Proud
It’s the kind of boldness we expect from Captain Kirk.
William Shatner, the man who personified the can-do spirit of the “Star Trek” series, has been a thorn in the side of the liberaldom’s social justice warriors for some time now.
But a Twitter post he published Sunday hit a new level in leftie-baiting, mocking both the conspicuous the distaste of today’s progressives for the sins of the nation’s past and their undeniable interest in a government-supported here and now.
Shatner’s Twitter post nailed it perfectly.
Naturally, he wasn’t flooded with responses for liberals coughing up bills with Washington, Jefferson and Jackson’s faces. – READ MORE
