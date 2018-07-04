William Shatner Expertly Trolls SJWs on Twitter, James Woods Would Be Proud

It’s the kind of boldness we expect from Captain Kirk.

William Shatner, the man who personified the can-do spirit of the “Star Trek” series, has been a thorn in the side of the liberaldom’s social justice warriors for some time now.

But a Twitter post he published Sunday hit a new level in leftie-baiting, mocking both the conspicuous the distaste of today’s progressives for the sins of the nation’s past and their undeniable interest in a government-supported here and now.

Shatner’s Twitter post nailed it perfectly.

Naturally, he wasn’t flooded with responses for liberals coughing up bills with Washington, Jefferson and Jackson’s faces. – READ MORE

