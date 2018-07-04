MSNBC Analyst Accuses Judge of Affiliation with Christian ‘Hate Group’

An analyst on MSNBC who tried to torpedo someone President Trump is considering for the Supreme Court by suggesting she has ties to hate groups seems to have engaged in some religious discrimination herself.

“Amy Barrett went to Notre Dame. She is very Catholic,” said Zerlina Maxwell on MSNBC’s ‘Hardball.” “She had a famous moment with former Sen. Al Franken during her hearings about how she spoke, essentially, to a hate group without really understanding the full context there.”

The “hate group” to which she refers is the Alliance Defending Freedom, founded in 1993 as a Christian and conservative response to the legal work of the frequently anti-religion legal work of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Alliance Defending Freedom focuses on religious liberty, pro-life and traditional marriage issues. It provided the attorneys who defended Hobby Lobby in the case in which the Supreme Court ruled employers could not be forced to provide birth control in their benefits packages against their religious beliefs. It also recently got the Supreme Court to throw out a California law that required crisis counseling centers to promote abortion on their signs and literature.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which maintains a list of hate groups in the United States and beyond, designated Alliance Defending Freedom “an anti-LGBT hate group” because of its “work abroad, which has recently included defending – albeit unsuccessfully – European laws requiring the sterilization of transgender citizens seeking administrative recognition of their preferred gender.”– READ MORE

