Politics TV
Yanny Versus Laurel: Trump and the White House Staff Weigh In on Viral Controversy (VIDEO)
Amid reports of turmoil inside the West Wing, several senior Trump administration staffers joined forces to offer a White House perspective on the latest viral internet debate.
As multiple social media posts and news reports have discussed in recent days, a short audio clip has seemingly confused listeners who cannot agree on what the speaker is saying. The controversy over whether the sound is “Laurel” or “Yanny” has sparked intense speculation, even within the Oval Office.
In the clip released by the White House this week, some familiar faces from the administration went on the record with their take on the clip. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
'Clearly, you're getting your information from CNN because that's fake news. All I hear is "Yanny."'
The Western Journal