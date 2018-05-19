Fake news-a-palooza! CNN corrects Trump golf course income story, deletes tweet

CNN’s had a heck of a week. As we told you Thursday, CNN decided to add some important context to President Trump’s comment about MS-13 “animals” nearly a full day after it was originally reported.

Up next for CNN was a report about the revenue stream from Trump-owned golf courses over the last couple years. The problem, as CNN admitted in the corrected story, was that they were comparing apples and bananas (to use CNN’s own terminology). Eric Trump pointed out the error earlier on Thursday:

I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone why @CNN is a complete joke: Specifically they fail to disclose that they are comparing a 12 month period (this years report) against last years report which covered 16 months (1/3 more time). 😝🤥 https://t.co/RKCdmgGDev — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 17, 2018

A previous tweet about President Trump’s income from his golf courses has been deleted. The story has been updated to address an inaccurate comparison of two different time periods https://t.co/1LZjnu8Qyf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 17, 2018

And CNN eventually issued the correction READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1