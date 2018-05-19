WATCH: Trump Surprises Robert Wilkie with VA Nomination, ‘I’ll Be Informing Him in a Little While’

President Trump on Robert Wilkie: “We’re going to be putting his name up for nomination to be Secretary of the Veterans Administration.” pic.twitter.com/uXs4loUbpP — CSPAN (@cspan) May 18, 2018

After the nomination process for his last pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs ended amid allegations of improper behavior, President Donald Trump on Friday revealed his replacement nominee.

In an announcement he said would come as a surprise to the acting VA secretary, Trump said Robert Wilkie’s name would be put forward to fill the post on a permanent basis.

The president led into his remarks by congratulating the interim secretary’s performance.

Wilkie “has done an incredible job at the VA,” he said. The acting secretary has held the position since David Shulkin was dismissed from the post in March. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1