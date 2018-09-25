Yale Law Prof DENIES Allegations She Told Potential Kavanaugh Clerks To ‘Look Like Models’

A Yale Law professor who was alleged to have told students applying for clerkships with Judge Brett Kavanaugh that he only hires attractive women now says she never made the comment.

Professor Amy Chua took to social media over the weekend to clear the air over a story that first appeared in the Guardian, around the same time Dr. Christine Blasey Ford alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party more than 35 years ago.

The left-leaning publication claimed Chua would advise students that it was “not an accident” that Kavanaugh’s law clerks were all attractive women, and advised that applicants should “look like models” in order to get a clerkship in Kavanaugh’s chambers.

“Everything that is being said about the advice I give to students applying to Brett Kavanaugh — or any judge — is outrageous, 100% false, and the exact opposite of everything I have stood for and said for the last fifteen years,” Chua said in her statement Saturday.

“I advise students, male and female, to dress professionally — not too casually — and to avoid inappropriate clothing,” Chua added, referencing advice frequently given to law students applying for high-level clerkships. “I always try my best to be frank and transparent, and to hold students to the highest professional standard.”- READ MORE