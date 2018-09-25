Name Emerges Of Feinstein Staffer Thought To Have Leaked Kavanaugh Allegations, Insider Says

A staff member for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) is thought to have been responsible for leaking Christie Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a Washington insider.

In a tweet, The Federalist’s Sean Davis wrote that “according to multiple sources familiar with Judiciary’s Kavanaugh investigation, Feinstein staffer Heather Sawyer leaked Ford’s letter to the media in violation of Senate Rule 29(5).”

They didn’t inform Grassley of the Ford letter, either. Instead, according to multiple sources familiar with Judiciary’s Kavanaugh investigation, Feinstein staffer Heather Sawyer leaked Ford’s letter to the media in violation of Senate Rule 29(5). https://t.co/rPRgHVa2wZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 24, 2018

Last week, a spokesperson for Feinstein denied that the leaks came from the senator’s office, according to a report from CNN.

“Only after the details of her experience were leaked did Dr. Ford make the reluctant decision to come forward publicly,” lawyers for Ford said in a letter last week to the Senate Judiciary Committee.- READ MORE