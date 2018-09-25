Allegations From New Kavanaugh Accuser Were So Dicey That Multiple News Orgs — Including The NY Times — Passed On The Story

The Washington Post said “nuh uh.” NBC News took a look and said, “Thanks but no thanks.” The New York Times even worked the story for a week before giving up.

Long before The New Yorker published the story on Sunday in which a former Yale student, Deborah Ramirez, claimed classmate Brett Kavanaugh sexually accosted her at a drunken party 35 years ago, news organizations had heard of — and looked into — the rumors.

On Sunday, in a story headlined “Christine Blasey Ford Reaches Deal to Testify at Kavanaugh Hearing” — about another accuser who claims Kavanaugh held her down at a drunken high school party — The New York Times buried this paragraph about Ramirez:

“The Times had interviewed several dozen people over the past week in an attempt to corroborate her story, and could find no one with firsthand knowledge. Ms. Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.”

So the Times passed, as did the others, according to reports.