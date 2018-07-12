Yale Alumni, Staff Denounce Law School For Praising Kavanaugh: ‘People Will Die’

According to HuffPo, “as of Tuesday night, more than 200 students, staff members and alumni of Yale Law School signed an open letter calling for the institution to rescind its apparent support of Kavanaugh.”

Some of Kavanaugh’s past decisions that the letter takes issue with are those pertaining to abortion and religious liberty, which give them “grave concern that he will consistently prioritize the beliefs of third-parties over the oppressed.”

The letter presses Yale Law School to find some “moral courage” and rescind its support for Kavanaugh, accusing the leaders of exploiting his nomination for future prestige. If the school does not condemn Kavanaugh, the letter hilariously claims that “people will die,” even though the authors clearly support abortion.

“Perhaps you, as an institution and as individuals, will benefit less from Judge Kavanaugh’s ascendent power if you withhold your support,” the letter concludes. “But people will die if he is confirmed. We hope you agree your sacrifice would be worth it.” – READ MORE

In an interview on Monday, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt asked the Arkansas Republican if he believed the conspiracy theory that retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy made a deal to put Kavanaugh on the high court.

“Hugh, no, that’s the first I’ve heard of such a deal,” Cotton said. “And I’ll evaluate this nomination on its merits, on Judge Kavanaugh’s record and his character and his jurisprudence. Justice Kennedy served our country for a very long time, and we should thank him for that service. But he’s going to take senior status now, and what we have to do as senators is evaluate Judge Kavanaugh’s record, and Judge Kavanaugh’s jurisprudence when we vote on his nomination. The relationship between the President and Justice Kennedy, in my opinion, is really not relevant to that consideration.”

“The Democrats in the Senate have kind of gone around the bend already on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination if you look at some of the extreme rhetoric, or my favorite part was some of the senators standing out in front of the Supreme Court last night protesting the nomination,” he said. – READ MORE

